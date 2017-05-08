Daily Traffic Enforcement Update for ...

Daily Traffic Enforcement Update for Wednesday, May 10

The Cape Coral Police Department Traffic Unit provides traffic updates notices as part of the department's "continuing efforts to increase traffic safety awareness and education, and to emphasize the importance of obeying traffic laws to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roads here in Cape Coral." On Wednesday, May 10, the Traffic Unit will conduct enforcement operations at at least one of the following three locations: Locations are selected based upon traffic crash data and citizen complaints.

