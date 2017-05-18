Crews battle house fire in Lehigh Acres

Crews battle house fire in Lehigh Acres

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

It is unclear if the house was vacant, but when NBC2 crews arrived - there was a car in the driveway. Two decades after one of Lee County's most notorious crime sprees, the NBC2 Investigators go behind prison walls to uncover why the ringleader, who was sentenced to die, is still alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... 7 hr Prince John 4
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Wed Prince John 27
Bridge heights Wed Malcolmvella 1
News Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff Wed Jen 1
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 16 LEO 478 14
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... May 16 LEO 478 4
You don't always have to line dance to country ... May 16 Baffled 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC