Confirmed: Cape to get Fresh Market g...

Confirmed: Cape to get Fresh Market grocery

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

"I can confirm it's coming but that's the only information I can provide," the Fresh Market spokesperson said when reached by phone. According to information on the city of Cape Coral website, a site plan permit was issued for "The Fresh Market at Coralwood Mall" on April 21 with the applicant being Avalon Engineering and the General Contractor listed as Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles Construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 20 hr Prince John 27
Bridge heights Wed Malcolmvella 1
News Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff Wed Jen 1
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Wed Baffled 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Tue LEO 478 14
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Tue LEO 478 4
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Tue Baffled 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC