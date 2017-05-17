Confirmed: Cape to get Fresh Market grocery

"I can confirm it's coming but that's the only information I can provide," the Fresh Market spokesperson said when reached by phone. According to information on the city of Cape Coral website, a site plan permit was issued for "The Fresh Market at Coralwood Mall" on April 21 with the applicant being Avalon Engineering and the General Contractor listed as Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles Construction.

