Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Education Awards
The 25th annual Excellence in Education awards ceremony which is hosted by the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce took place Monday at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Thirty-one students as well as 31 educators from elementary through high school and the Cape Coral Institute of Technology were recognized during that evening.
