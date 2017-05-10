CCPD calls off search for suspect veh...

CCPD calls off search for suspect vehicle

Cape Coral Police Detectives have canceled the initial lookout from a Sunday night shooting in the 2200 block of Northwest Embers Terrace. The suspect vehicle was initially described as a blue Toyota Corolla or Camry, occupied by two black males and one Hispanic male.

