Cape council wants public's input on irrigation project

Increasing demands for irrigation, peak flows, plus feeding the irrigation system fire hydrants are the main reasons behind Cape Coral's push to find more storage options north of Pine Island Road. Council members are looking for your input on a solution: building two irrigation storage tanks and a pumping facility near off of Commercial Park Place, near the intersection of SW Pine Island Road and Chiquita Boulevard.

