Cape council wants public's input on irrigation project
Increasing demands for irrigation, peak flows, plus feeding the irrigation system fire hydrants are the main reasons behind Cape Coral's push to find more storage options north of Pine Island Road. Council members are looking for your input on a solution: building two irrigation storage tanks and a pumping facility near off of Commercial Park Place, near the intersection of SW Pine Island Road and Chiquita Boulevard.
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|5 hr
|DaveTown
|2
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|23 hr
|Boyfriend
|3
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|23 hr
|Boyfriend
|25
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|23 hr
|Boyfriend
|13
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Sun
|Slow dancer
|6
|Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's...
|Sun
|bike night patron
|2
|Review: One Price Optical (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Andy Sievert
|5
