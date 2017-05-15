Cape Council delays decision on ...

After hearing mixed reaction from residents, Realtors and property managers, Cape Coral City Council delayed a second hearing on an ordinance to set standards for short-term rental properties until after the summer hiatus. Council, expressing concerns that the measure as proposed was heavy-handed, cumbersome and redundant, pushed back the second public hearing from June 5 to July 24 to give city staff more time to fine tune the details.

