Cape Coral's first Home Builders Blitz kick off set for next week

17 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties is partnering with Aubuchon Homes to build Cape Coral's first Home Builders Blitz house in just one week. The kick off party will be Thursday, June 1, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Aubuchon Homes Administrative Office, 4707 S.E. 9th Place, #201, Cape Coral.

