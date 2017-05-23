Cape Coral Village Square development...

Cape Coral Village Square development delays persist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Construction of a new retail, office and housing development seven years in the making is delayed again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backstreets bar 10 hr Party man 2
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Tue Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... Tue Quitcherbeachin 1
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... Tue Floridian 2
Comcast Tue Bill 2
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers May 22 ICE man 1
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC