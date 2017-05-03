Cape Coral man leads police on wild c...

Cape Coral man leads police on wild chase

Charles Merrow's path of drunken destruction started near Four Freedoms Park on Sunday and took officers on a ride that got more dangerous with every mile and ended with a stun gun. Police say it took Merrow a matter of minutes to cover four miles of the city in a car he didn't even own.

