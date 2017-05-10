Cape Coral credit card counterfeiter caught

Counterfeit credit card making equipment and a thumb drive containing 127 credit card numbers of unsuspecting victims led Lee County deputies to arrest a Cape Coral man. Luis Rodriguez-Lorenzo, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit credit card manufacturing equipment, possession of personal identification information 5 or more, possession of counterfeit credit cards 4 or more, and possession of counterfeit driver's license.

