Cape Coral credit card counterfeiter caught
Counterfeit credit card making equipment and a thumb drive containing 127 credit card numbers of unsuspecting victims led Lee County deputies to arrest a Cape Coral man. Luis Rodriguez-Lorenzo, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit credit card manufacturing equipment, possession of personal identification information 5 or more, possession of counterfeit credit cards 4 or more, and possession of counterfeit driver's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT...
|6 hr
|Party man
|1
|Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues
|6 hr
|Outdoorist
|1
|Proposed bike path would run length of Fort Mye...
|6 hr
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|Fri
|Foot
|5
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|Fri
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Thu
|Observer
|6
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 9
|ICE Man
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC