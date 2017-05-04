Cape Coral brothers beat up bat-toting burglar
A Cape Coral man woke up in his bedroom to a couple armed with a baseball bat, but they picked the wrong house to break into. One of the suspects ended up getting the beat down of his life when the victim teamed up with his older brother, a wrestler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|Wed
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Wed
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Apr 30
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Apr 30
|Dannie
|22
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 30
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC