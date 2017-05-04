Cape Coral brothers beat up bat-totin...

Cape Coral brothers beat up bat-toting burglar

12 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Cape Coral man woke up in his bedroom to a couple armed with a baseball bat, but they picked the wrong house to break into. One of the suspects ended up getting the beat down of his life when the victim teamed up with his older brother, a wrestler.

