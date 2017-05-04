Cape Coral 5K Zombie Invasions

Beware: The grounds of Rotary Park will be teaming with the undead and those trying to survive the zombie apocalypse Saturday, May 13, during the second annual 5k Zombie Invasion, presented by the Red Headed Witches costume shop of Cape Coral. Once again benefitting the Cape Coral Caring Center, those wishing to participate are encouraged to sign up ahead of time, so organizers have a better idea of what to plan for next weekend.

