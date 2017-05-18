Brush fire shuts down stretch of Del ...

Brush fire shuts down stretch of Del Prado Blvd.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A brush fire closed Del Prado Boulevard in both directions between Kismet Parkway and U.S. 41, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 54 min Dixie Ladies 28
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... 3 hr Disgusted 1
Pool fences 3 hr Disgusted 1
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... 11 hr Prince John 4
Bridge heights Wed Malcolmvella 1
News Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff Wed Jen 1
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 16 LEO 478 14
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC