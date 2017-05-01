Bond set for former Cape woman facing child abuse charges

Bond has been set for a former Cape Coral woman who is facing multiple charges in Florida and Alabama, along with her husband, for allegedly abusing her foster and adopted children. Jenise Rae Spurgeon, 54, is charged with 100 counts each of child abuse, enticing a child for immoral purposes and endangering the welfare of a child, along with 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking and one count of domestic violence by strangulation suffocation, out of Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.