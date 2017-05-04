Attorney: No probable cause in Punta ...

Attorney: No probable cause in Punta Gorda store clerk murder

23 hrs ago

The man accused of killing a Charlotte County convenience store clerk in 2015 stood before a judge Friday to confirm the state offered no type of plea deal so far in his case. Michael Russo is charged with murder and arson in the death of Kyle Farishian, who was killed while working at the 7-Eleven store in Punta Gorda.

