Attorney: No probable cause in Punta Gorda store clerk murder
The man accused of killing a Charlotte County convenience store clerk in 2015 stood before a judge Friday to confirm the state offered no type of plea deal so far in his case. Michael Russo is charged with murder and arson in the death of Kyle Farishian, who was killed while working at the 7-Eleven store in Punta Gorda.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|RV Steve
|3
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|Wed
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|May 3
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Apr 30
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Apr 30
|Dannie
|22
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 30
|King Dek
|10
