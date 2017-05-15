Arrest made in Cornwallis shooting death

Arrest made in Cornwallis shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

A Cape Coral man has been charged with second degree murder in the death a man found shot outside a home on Cornwallis Parkway Monday morning. Ryan Doyon, 27, was arrested after Cape Coral Police, responding to report of shots fired at his home at 1914 Cornwallis Parkway, found a white male suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... 7 hr Boyfriend 3
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 8 hr Boyfriend 25
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 8 hr Boyfriend 13
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Sun Slow dancer 6
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... Sun bike night patron 2
Review: One Price Optical (Jun '12) Sat Andy Sievert 5
Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT... May 13 Party man 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC