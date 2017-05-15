Arrest made in Cornwallis shooting death
A Cape Coral man has been charged with second degree murder in the death a man found shot outside a home on Cornwallis Parkway Monday morning. Ryan Doyon, 27, was arrested after Cape Coral Police, responding to report of shots fired at his home at 1914 Cornwallis Parkway, found a white male suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the property.
