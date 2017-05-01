5 things to know for Monday, May 1st
A string of deadly storms that ravaged some Southern states over the weekend could put millions more at risk as it moves north today. At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured as storms tore through Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi, spawning tornadoes and floods that left a trail of devastation.
