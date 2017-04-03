Women of Distinction Awards Gala Friday

Women of Distinction Awards Gala Friday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Earlier this year, the Republican Women of Cape Coral Federated's Ladies Leading Right began accepting nominations for its first-ever Women of Distinction awards. The annual program aims to honor and celebrate local women of distinction, according to Pati Smith, chair of the committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... 16 hr Joe Schmoe 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Mon Mark Lakey 19
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH Apr 2 Drive right or go... 1
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) Mar 31 Shallow Hal 25
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Mar 30 packerted 49
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 04 at 3:58PM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC