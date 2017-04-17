Viva Cape Coral: Chamber, Fucillo Kia...

Viva Cape Coral: Chamber, Fucillo Kia to put on a HUGE celebration

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The HUGE Viva Cape Coral! will be held Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. on Southeast 47th Terrace, between Coronado Parkway and Southeast 10th Place. Organized by the Southwest Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Fuccillo Kia, the annual event features live music, food and vendors.

