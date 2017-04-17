Viva Cape Coral: Chamber, Fucillo Kia to put on a HUGE celebration
The HUGE Viva Cape Coral! will be held Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. on Southeast 47th Terrace, between Coronado Parkway and Southeast 10th Place. Organized by the Southwest Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Fuccillo Kia, the annual event features live music, food and vendors.
