Tropical Breeze Fun Park opens today
The public is invited to get ready to break some records at the Tropical Breeze Fun Park. Starting today, April 28, at 10 a.m., guests can play the "World's Longest Hole" on a mini golf course at the new Cape Coral business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|8 hr
|Prince John
|3
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|RETIRED LEO
|34
|help.. looking for Addis family
|Wed
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Ihaterap
|7
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC