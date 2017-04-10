Teen accuses jailed foster parents of horror abuse
Irony at its worst! Hilarious photos reveal situations that are so contradictory it's hard to believe they're not staged 'They are primitive and loutish': Putin lashes out at the US as Tillerson arrives in Russia and warns that relations between the two nations have soured since Trump took office, following missile strike in Syria Trump's border wall hits the design phase, as president says he's reviewed 10 versions but wants to 'see more' 'I like Steve but .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|23 hr
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|23 hr
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Mon
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC