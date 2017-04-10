Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes forward
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes forward. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
Cape Coral police are investigating another case of stranger danger, marking the seventh incident in Lee County in just the last month. While working on this story, NBC2 crews were approached by a neighbor living on the same road who claims he was the stranger who approached those boys.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
When you tell your kids not to talk to strangers, especially in a quiet neighborhood, they grow up to be anti social, toxic, and disconnected adults that act like the entire world is an all out war zone and that every man is a rapist, sex predator, and is out to harm everyone. Now, in high crime areas such as the Dunbar neighborhood, as well as notorious high crime cities like Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, and such, it may be wise to tell your kids not to talk to strangers, especially in neighborhoods known for shootings, robberies, illegal drugs, kidnappings, and such. But in safe, quiet neighborhoods and especially in gated communities, kids, especially if they are 8 years old or older, ought to be allowed to interact with others, especially the neighbors. Telling your kids to stay away from strangers in safe, quiet neighborhoods is outright paranoia and contributes to America's toxic, hateful, and paranoid culture.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|50 min
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|52 min
|Swampie
|8
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|15
|cape or Ft Myers? (Aug '08)
|Apr 8
|lbeck0614
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC