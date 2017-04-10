Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' ca...

Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes forward

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes forward. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Cape Coral police are investigating another case of stranger danger, marking the seventh incident in Lee County in just the last month. While working on this story, NBC2 crews were approached by a neighbor living on the same road who claims he was the stranger who approached those boys.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Prince John

Cape Coral, FL

#1 13 hrs ago
When you tell your kids not to talk to strangers, especially in a quiet neighborhood, they grow up to be anti social, toxic, and disconnected adults that act like the entire world is an all out war zone and that every man is a rapist, sex predator, and is out to harm everyone. Now, in high crime areas such as the Dunbar neighborhood, as well as notorious high crime cities like Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, and such, it may be wise to tell your kids not to talk to strangers, especially in neighborhoods known for shootings, robberies, illegal drugs, kidnappings, and such. But in safe, quiet neighborhoods and especially in gated communities, kids, especially if they are 8 years old or older, ought to be allowed to interact with others, especially the neighbors. Telling your kids to stay away from strangers in safe, quiet neighborhoods is outright paranoia and contributes to America's toxic, hateful, and paranoid culture.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) 50 min Leoslittlepecker 5
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... 52 min Swampie 8
Trump is Totally Unqualified Sun Dixie Ladies 7
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Sun Dixie Ladies 2
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Sun Dixie Ladies 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Sun Dixie Ladies 15
cape or Ft Myers? (Aug '08) Apr 8 lbeck0614 49
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC