Stolen vehicles found burned in North Fort Myers
Stolen vehicles found burned in North Fort Myers - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida An investigation is underway after two vehicles were left to burn in a wooded area of North Fort Myers early Monday morning. The BMW and KIA were found near the intersection of Bartholomew Drive and Tucker Lane.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|1 hr
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Sun
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 30
|packerted
|49
