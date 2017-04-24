So how about a rebate?
Have you heard of the latest irrigation schedule for Cape Coral? Only one day per week, however, for four hours? 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
