Senior housing proposal gets high marks
A local church wants to make sure older residents no longer have to decide between, food, medicine or an affordable place to live, and its plan drew rave reviews from Cape Coral City Council on Monday. Faith Presbyterian Church addressed the elected board during its workshop meeting about a proposed development for senior citizen affordable housing to be tentatively located downtown where the current military museum sits.
