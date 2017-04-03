Ramos-Williams named Woman of the Year

Ramos-Williams named Woman of the Year

The Republican Women of Cape Coral honored Connie Ramos-Williams as its very first Woman of the Year during their Women of Distinction awards dinner on Friday. Williams, who has lived in the Cape Coral area for 20 years, was chosen from a field of 54 nominees.

