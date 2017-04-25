Outdoor burning prohibited in Lehigh Acres
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District voted Tuesday night to institute the temporary prohibition that nixes campfires, bonfires and trash burning, among other activities. The decision comes four days after a 400-acre brush fire destroyed four homes and damaged several others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help.. looking for Addis family
|36 min
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|5 hr
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Ihaterap
|7
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|10 hr
|Prince John
|2
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|Floridian
|1
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 23
|Yikes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC