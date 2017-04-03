Oasis High principal to head new Babcock charter school
Babcock Neighborhood School has hired Shannon Treece, the principal of Oasis High School, to lead its new K-6th grade charter school set to open in August. Treece was selected from among 164 applicants to serve as the school's first principal and she will spearhead the "development of both the curriculum and selection of staff for the innovative 'greenSTEAM' school" under construction at Babcock Ranch, a fledgling community off SR 31 just across the Lee County/Charlotte County line.
