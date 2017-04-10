Miami police officer charged with shooting unarmed caretaker

A North Miami police officer who shot an unarmed African-American man lying in the street with his hands up faces charges for the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit issued on Wednesday. Jonathon Aledda, a four-year veteran of the department, faces charges of attempted manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and culpable negligence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

