Mayors Scholarship honorees feted
For the past 35 years, the Cape Coral Mayors Scholarship fund has helped hundreds of students make their college education a little less expensive. On Thursday, at the Palmetto Pine Country Club, 25 high school seniors received $1,500 scholarships at the annual dinner that honors the best students the city has to offer.
