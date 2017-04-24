Mayor Sawicki - " Be the change - "...
After the rehashing of difficulties between the Mayor and former Superintendent Nelson Stephenson, culminating in her outbursts and early walk-out from the April 24COW Meeting, the Mayor has shown that she is no longer able to effectively, objectively and professionally represent the City of Cape Coral. In my opinion, the Mayor needs to resign.
