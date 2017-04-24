Matlacha drafts annexation proposal for Cape Coral
The Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Control District met with the city Thursday. The goal was to address the safety issues and come up with a plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|3 hr
|LEO 477
|4
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|4 hr
|ICE MAN
|1
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|23 hr
|Prince John
|3
|help.. looking for Addis family
|Wed
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Prince John
|5
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC