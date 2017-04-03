Martins to perform in recital at McDa...

Martins to perform in recital at McDaniel College

Sakena Martin and Antoinette Martin, seniors from Cape Coral attending McDaniel College, will perform in the Student Voice and Piano Recital Friday, April 14, in Levine Recital Hall at the college, which is located in Westminster, Md. The students performing are from the studios of senior lecturer in music Kyle Engler, senior lecturer in music David Kreider and adjunct lecturer Waka Osifchin.

