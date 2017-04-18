Manager needs to roll up his sle...
I find it interesting that, in another newspaper, there was an article that stated the city manager, Saeed Kazemi of Fort Myers, said his job was to negotiate on behalf of his city and Council, that if he had to call them in to negotiate for him, he was not doing his job. I wish John Szerlag, city manager for Cape Coral, thought this way.
