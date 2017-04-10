Good Samaritan intervenes attempted abduction of Cape teen
Cape Coral police say Thursday around 9 a.m. the teenage girl was walking near the 300 block of NE Pine Island Road toward's her boyfriend's house. That's when she told police she noticed a man in a beige minivan following her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|5 hr
|LEO 477
|4
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|15
|cape or Ft Myers? (Aug '08)
|Apr 8
|lbeck0614
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC