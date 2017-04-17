Friends of the Cape Coral Library Bar...

Friends of the Cape Coral Library Bargains galore at book sale fundraiser

Friday Apr 14

Hosted by the Friends of the Cape Coral Library, the annual Spring Book Sale will kick off April 20 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. for a members' only preview. For $15, people can join the group at the door.

