'French Connection' photography and contemporary Native American...

Changing exhibits of work by local artists, photographers and artisans are featured in the spacious art gallery of the Cape Coral Public Library, which is located at 921 S.W. 39th Terrace. The current show will be available for viewing during library business hours from April 7 through May 7. The "French Connection" photography exhibit on the walls of the gallery will feature images by Claude Chalut, Estelle Chartrand, Marie-Elise Mathieu and Andre Morin.

