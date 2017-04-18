For many, relief follows 400-acre bru...

For many, relief follows 400-acre brush fire

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Roslyn York, and many others in the area of 21st Street West, were very lucky to still have their homes Saturday after a huge brush fire swept the neighborhood late Friday and early Saturday. York's house was among those spared as the charred remains of the wooded areas around their Lehigh Acres homes served as reminders of what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandatory one-day watering 8 hr ICE MAN 1
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... 8 hr tomin cali 40
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... 11 hr hobee 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 20 hr Rockade man 5
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Fri King Dek 9
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Fri DIANA 48
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... Apr 20 ICE MAN 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC