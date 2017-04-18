For many, relief follows 400-acre brush fire
Roslyn York, and many others in the area of 21st Street West, were very lucky to still have their homes Saturday after a huge brush fire swept the neighborhood late Friday and early Saturday. York's house was among those spared as the charred remains of the wooded areas around their Lehigh Acres homes served as reminders of what happened.
