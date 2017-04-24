Five things to know for Friday, April 28

Five things to know for Friday, April 28

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NBC2 News

Some Cape Coral residents are fed up with Mayor Marni Sawicki, and they're taking their complaints to the governor with a petition. In just 24 hours the petition on change.org has more than 80 signatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Fri Kgdiesel 49
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Fri LEO 477 4
News Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann Fri ICE MAN 1
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... Apr 27 Prince John 3
help.. looking for Addis family Apr 26 Needing info 1
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 26 Prince John 5
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 30 at 8:37AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,688 • Total comments across all topics: 280,676,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC