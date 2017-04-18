Fire pits, grilling OK'd in Cape Coral

Fire pits, grilling OK'd in Cape Coral

Cape Coral is under a burn ban but if you want a fire outside, you do have a couple of options. The city announced last week it would implement a burn ban, and said starting Friday, residents will be restricted to watering just one day a week.

