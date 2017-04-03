Emergency utility work to impact traffic on Lucerne Parkway Tuesday
The city of Cape Coral will be closing the eastbound lanes of Lucerne Parkway from Coronado Parkway to Driftwood Parkway beginning at 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, to conduct emergency utility work on the gravity sewer mains. All traffic on Lucerne Parkway will be directed to the westbound lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|5 hr
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Sun
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 30
|packerted
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC