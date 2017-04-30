Driver dies from injuries in Cape Cor...

Driver dies from injuries in Cape Coral crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a Thursday afternoon crash , the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... 18 hr Obesity stinks 2
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... 19 hr Jealous 1
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 19 hr Dannie 22
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) 21 hr King Dek 10
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Fri Kgdiesel 49
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Apr 28 LEO 477 4
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... Apr 27 Prince John 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC