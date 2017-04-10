Dining Review: La Corte Bistro
It's pronounced la-cor-tay, as in Italian, though if you're scanning the menu you'd be forgiven for thinking it might be French. This upscale restaurant that has taken over the space once occupied by Brew Babies leans toward Italian dishes, though there are a few French classics like duck confit and filet mignon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Apr 11
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Apr 10
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC