Dekkers Art League's Artist of the Month

The Cape Coral Art League's Artist of the Month is Christine Dekkers. An opening reception with wine and hors d'oeuvres for the show to be held Thursday, April 6, 5-7 p.m. Featured is "The Hancock," one of Dekkers' largest impressionistic paintings, a 6-foot by 8-foot depiction of the Hancock building in Chicago.

