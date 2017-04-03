Crisis-mode management - again

Crisis-mode management - again

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The editorial in last week's Cape Coral Breeze newspaper just made common sense and a breath of fresh air for the city of Cape Coral. Let's hope we can get enough support from the residents to get behind this and make it happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duffy's Sports Grill 11 hr Bill 1
Bullys 14 hr Ice Man 2
Karma is a bitch 14 hr Ice Man 1
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... Thu Club man 2
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) Thu Prince John 19
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... Thu Dating advisory 1
News Proposed mining concerns some Estero residents Thu Youdy Gorshi 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at April 08 at 4:07AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC