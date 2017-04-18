Councilmember Cosden to host 'live' online chat
Cape Coral Councilmember Jessica Cosden will host another "live" online chat on Tuesday, April 25. The chat will begin at 5 p.m. and is scheduled for 90 minutes. This casual format provides an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and provide feedback about various City issues and projects.
