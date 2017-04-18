Council OKs addition to PDP for A-1 Shelters Self Storage
City Council approved an addition to an existing Planned Development Project at Monday night's meeting, allowing the A-1 Shelters Self Storage facility at 2555 Pine Island Road to connect 6.1 more acres to the development. The request extends the property to the north and includes an entrance off Diplomat Parkway.
