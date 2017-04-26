Company offers new legs to Good Samaritan amputee
Company offers new legs to Good Samaritan amputee The 30-year-old Florida woman has no medical insurance, and now faces a lifetime of artificial-limb use. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/26/good-samaritan-legs-amputated/306896001/ Laura and Joshua Ryder, who own Island Coast Orthopedics in Cape Coral, Fla., have offered to provide the first set of prosthetic limbs for Danielle Hagmann, a 30-year-old North Fort Myers woman who lost her legs helping at a crash scene April 23, 2017.
