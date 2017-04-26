Company offers new legs to Good Samar...

Company offers new legs to Good Samaritan amputee

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Company offers new legs to Good Samaritan amputee The 30-year-old Florida woman has no medical insurance, and now faces a lifetime of artificial-limb use. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/26/good-samaritan-legs-amputated/306896001/ Laura and Joshua Ryder, who own Island Coast Orthopedics in Cape Coral, Fla., have offered to provide the first set of prosthetic limbs for Danielle Hagmann, a 30-year-old North Fort Myers woman who lost her legs helping at a crash scene April 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... 1 hr Prince John 3
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 4 hr RETIRED LEO 34
help.. looking for Addis family 20 hr Needing info 1
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Wed Prince John 5
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) Wed Ihaterap 7
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Wed Prince John 2
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Apr 24 Floridian 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC