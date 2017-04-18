Cleaning up the Cape
On Saturday, the Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association and the Southwest Florida Parrot Head Club will hold separate clean-up events. In line with Keep Lee County Beautiful, the 21st annual Northwest Cape Coral Trash Bash will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Burnt Store Boat Ramp.
